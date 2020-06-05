A graveside service for Mary Wallace Burton Faulkner will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Stockdale Baptist Church with Kevin Jones and Wes Johnson officiating. Mary Wallace went home to be with her Lord on June 2, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Talladega County. She was a 1958 graduate of Talladega High School and she spent several decades in the retail industry in Talladega. She was a longtime member of Stockdale Baptist Church, where for many years she served as pianist. More recently as a resident at Talladega Nursing and Rehab, she was a proud member of the Red Hat Society and an avid Bingo player. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, James Watson Faulkner; her mother, Mary Pace Burton; her father, Luther Wallace Burton. She is survived by two daughters, Tamelia Faulkner Hughes (Jim), Mechelle Faulkner Ferreira (Ken); three siblings, William John Burton, Frances Burton Grimes, Norman Luther Burton; three grandchildren, James Russell Hughes III, Jonathan Faulkner Hughes, and Adeline Pace Ferreira. Pallbearers will be her brothers, William John Burton, Norman Luther Burton; two son-in-laws, James Russell Hughes Jr., Kenneth Lee Ferreira; two grandsons, James Russell Hughes III and Jonathan Faulkner Hughes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stockdale Baptist Church. The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Talladega Nursing and Rehab for their care and community over the past five years. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 5, 2020.