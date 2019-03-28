Funeral service for Mrs. Marylin L. Wood, 64, will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Wilsonville, AL, at 1:00 PM. Rev. Isaac Harris, officiating. Burial will be held at Wilsonville Community Cemetery, Wilsonville, AL. Visitation will be held Thursday, 1pm to 8pm family hour 6pm to 7pm at the funeral home. On Thursday, March 21, 2019 Mrs. Wood departed her walk of life at Shelby Baptist Medical Center, Alabaster, AL. She leaves to cherish her memories, five brothers, very devoted brother, Edward (Mary Jo) Cohill of Wilsonville, AL; Lorenza Cohill of Birmingham, AL; Larry (Annetta) Cohill of Wilsonville, AL: Alvin (Alma) Cohill of Wilsonville, AL: and William T. (Dorothy) Cohill of Wilsonville, AL; one sister in law, Carolyn Cohill of Wilsonville, AL; two uncles, James (Alfredia) Hardy of Kissemme, FL; and William (Denise) Hardy of Marietta, GA; one aunt, Susan A. Hollenquest of Milwaukee, WI; and a host of nieces and nephews other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 28, 2019