Funeral service for Mason Dakota Spurlin-Hay, 20, will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Rev. Keith Dennis officiating. Burial will be in Talladega Springs Cemetery in Talladega Springs, AL. Mr. Spurlin died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at UAB. He loved to hunt, fish and play video games. Mason loved spending time with his family and he loved his girlfriend Graci. He is survived by his mother and father, Connie & Jeromie Hay, sister, Jacey Hay; two brothers, Austin Hay, Logan Hay; girlfriend, Graci Thrash; grandparents, Valene Parrish of Heflin, Elzie Spurlin of Sycamore; Kathy & Johnny Hay of Fayetteville; two great-grandparents, Rilla Hay of Fayetteville, Agnes Franklin of Hollins; a host of friends; and his dog, Abby. Visitation will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Austin Hay, Logan Hay, Dylan Green, Payton Stockdale, Noah Perry and Jeffery Parker. Honorary pallbearers will be Tanner Bagwell, Carson Bagwell, Tyler Hay, Hunter Hill, Colton Clifton, Taylor Bagwell, Michael Andrews, Phillip Dennis, Devin Edwards, Caleb Hutchinson, Bailey Burkes, and Fayetteville Class of 2017. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 7, 2019