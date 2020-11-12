1/1
Matthew Hollinquest, Jr.
1928 - 2020
Celebration of Life for Mr. Matthew Hollinquest, Jr. age 92, will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Pastor Aubrey Butler, Officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, 1:00PM to 7:00PM at Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL. Mr. Hollinquest departed this walk of life on November 11, 2020 at his resident, Sylacauga, AL. He is survived by his loving children, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.

Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
November 10, 2020
So sorry to hear about my friend Matthew. I worked with him 45-50 years ago. A good man.- My sympathies to the family
Sid Hardy
