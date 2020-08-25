1/1
Matthew Lee Phillips
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral service for Matthew Lee Phillips, 19, will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Bro. Matt Canoles officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Weogufka, AL.
Mr. Phillips died Saturday, August 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Dolores Lucas, great-grandmother, Pearlie Mae Benefield, great-aunt, Jean Johnston, and pastor, David Schafer. Lee played the drums for 6 years at Sylacauga High School, he loved his motorcycle, saltwater fishing and going hunting. He had many close childhood friends that he loved dearly; Ben Corbitt, Hayden Stamm, Brady Owens, Jamison Fuller, Kade Dennis, Collyan Billingsley and Kendall Owens. Lee loved his family very deeply and was a great kid and wonderful young man with a heart of gold. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his mother, Jennifer Abbott (Blake) of Sylacauga; father, Matt Phillips (Christina) of Fayetteville; sister, Mattie Phillips; brother, Eric Phillips; sister, Sydney Royster; three brothers, Rylan Harris, Brayden Abbott, Griffin Abbott; three grandparents, Gary & Wanda Phillips of Fayetteville, Steve & Carol Koch of Dallas, GA, Sam & Tammy Lynn of Sterrett; several aunts and uncles, Steven Koch of Dallas, GA, Lindsey & Seth Dent of Acworth, GA, Randy & Kristina Phillips of Fayetteville, Donnie & Linda Phillips of Sylacauga, Ann Mann of Sycamore, Donald & Patty Wright of Sylacauga; and girlfriend of 3 years who was the love of his life, Keri Hayes of Sylacauga.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Ben Corbitt, Brady Owens, Hayden Stamm, Eric Phillips, Keith Butler and Michael Benefield. Honorary pallbearers will be Steven Koch and David Benefield.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
320 North Elm Avenue
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-1616
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved