Funeral service for Matthew Lee Phillips, 19, will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Bro. Matt Canoles officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Weogufka, AL.
Mr. Phillips died Saturday, August 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Dolores Lucas, great-grandmother, Pearlie Mae Benefield, great-aunt, Jean Johnston, and pastor, David Schafer. Lee played the drums for 6 years at Sylacauga High School, he loved his motorcycle, saltwater fishing and going hunting. He had many close childhood friends that he loved dearly; Ben Corbitt, Hayden Stamm, Brady Owens, Jamison Fuller, Kade Dennis, Collyan Billingsley and Kendall Owens. Lee loved his family very deeply and was a great kid and wonderful young man with a heart of gold. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his mother, Jennifer Abbott (Blake) of Sylacauga; father, Matt Phillips (Christina) of Fayetteville; sister, Mattie Phillips; brother, Eric Phillips; sister, Sydney Royster; three brothers, Rylan Harris, Brayden Abbott, Griffin Abbott; three grandparents, Gary & Wanda Phillips of Fayetteville, Steve & Carol Koch of Dallas, GA, Sam & Tammy Lynn of Sterrett; several aunts and uncles, Steven Koch of Dallas, GA, Lindsey & Seth Dent of Acworth, GA, Randy & Kristina Phillips of Fayetteville, Donnie & Linda Phillips of Sylacauga, Ann Mann of Sycamore, Donald & Patty Wright of Sylacauga; and girlfriend of 3 years who was the love of his life, Keri Hayes of Sylacauga.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Ben Corbitt, Brady Owens, Hayden Stamm, Eric Phillips, Keith Butler and Michael Benefield. Honorary pallbearers will be Steven Koch and David Benefield.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.