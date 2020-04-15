Celebration of life for Mr. Matthew Mack McElrath, Jr., 71, will be held on Friday, April 17, at Community Funeral Home Chapel, Sylacauga, AL at 1:00 PM. Rev. Calvin Cunningham, officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday 1:00PM to 8:00PM at the funeral home.
On April 13, 2020 Mr. McElrath departed this walk of life at Shelby Baptist Medical Center, Alabaster, AL.
Mr. McElrath leaves a beautiful loving and devoted wife, Susan B. McElrath; one daughter, Patrice O. McElrath; one son, Cameron T. McElrath; special guardian son, Jackie O. Fluker; two brothers, Charles E. (Paula) McElrath and Terry W. (Vickie) McElrath; three sisters, Helen Walker, Renee Moten, and Lisa (Binky) Barrington; one uncle, P.C. (Pete) Chambers; three grandchildrens, Raven, Jayla, and Shaniya; in laws, Patrick (Linda) Roberson, James Wright, Gloria (Romie) Hart, Frank Wilson, Jr., Willie L. Wilson, Clara Sims, Eugene (Ruth) Marbury, Glenda (Warren) Turner, Edward Wright, Ann Johnson, Angela Rudish, Faye (Gene) Marbury, and Gloria Johnson; special love, Courtney Castleberry, Gerald Wallace, Cleveland (Cleve) Martin, Rikita Lawson, Rapheal Lylias, and Greg Walker; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences.
Published in The Daily Home from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020