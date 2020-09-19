Matthew "Matt" McKinney, 49, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes. Matt is survived by his parents, Dr. Tony and Jeanne McKinney; sisters: Kim (Paul) Reid of Tuscaloosa, AL, and Katy (Eric) Crane of Roswell, GA; nieces and nephews: Katheryn (Garrett) Dagostin, Paul Reid III, Donovan Crane, and Stella Crane. Matt was born in Beaufort, SC, but spent his childhood in Talladega, AL. After graduating from The Donoho School in Anniston, AL, he attended Auburn University where he completed a Master's program in Computer Engineering. He ultimately worked as a Senior Software Engineer for General Dynamics. Matt loved all things Auburn, Lake Martin, grilling, tailgating, and doting on his nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be 2:00pm, Saturday, September 19 at Lafayette City Cemetery. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.

