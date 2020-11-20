1/1
Mattie Rose Kidd McConico
Celebration of Life (GraveSide Service) for Mrs. Mattie Rose Kidd McConico will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery in Vincent, Al. Visitation will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 from 1pm-6pm at Grace memorial Chapel Funeral Home, Sylacauga. Mattie Rose Kidd McConico went home to be with God and our daddy on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born July 19, 1941 to Lessie Mae Iverson and Goodlow Kidd. Mrs. McConico left a lasting impression on those that she graced with her presence. Mrs. McConico retired from Shelby County Board of Education. Mrs. McConico leaves many cherished and funny memories with her children: Rose Marie (John) Hinkle, Yvonne and Fernessa McConico, Nitha (Larry) Storey, and her only son George (Wanda) McConico Jr. Five: granddaughters: Maranda McConico, Dominque (Josh) Blankenship, Fernesha McConico, and Madison and Kaitlyn Estelle. Three bonus grandkids: Kimberly Armstrong, Timothy (Kandace) Armstrong and Kamry Blue. She was known as Gammy to four bonus great grands: Brandon Spence, Azarih Cook, and Tristen and Khloe Armstrong. Three sisters-n-laws: Quincey Gill, Odessa (Wendell) Owens and Shirley McConico. Two brothers-n-laws: Sherman and Lonzo McConico. A host of nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. Special friends: Nola Nobles, Sarah Woodall, Mother Louise McGraw, Francis Perkins and Sally O'Neal.

Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
1 entry
November 19, 2020
So long Mother McConico until we meet again...
J
Friend
