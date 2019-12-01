Maudie Jean "Aunt Tiny" Hurst passed away November 26, 2019. Her funeral will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega with Danny Bannister officiating. There will be a visitation prior to service beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Aunt Tiny loved gardening, yard sales and her puppies. She would help anyone she could if there were ever a need. She was retired from Alabama Industries for the Blind.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ike and Katie Johnson; three husbands and several brothers and sisters.
Aunt Tiny is survived by her children, Joe F. Haney, Jackie L. Matthews and James Haney; grandchildren, Amanda Higginbotham, Todd Haney, Taylor Conn, Joshua Matthews, Joseph Matthews and Kristen Johnson; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Higginbotham, Jack Higginbotham, Jude Higginbotham, Sierra Stines, Madilyn Denney, Brianna Denney and Sara Conn.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Matthews, Joseph Matthews, Stacy Manning, Aaron Blumenshien, Michael Higginbotham and Steve Matthews.
Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will be directing the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 1, 2019