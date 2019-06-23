The Daily Home

Maxine Northcutt

Service Information
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL
351501627
(256)-245-4361
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Curtis and Son North Chapel
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:30 PM
Curtis and Son North Chapel
Obituary
Funeral service for Maxine Northcutt, age 75, of Sylacauga will be Monday, June 24, 2019 at 12:30PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with the Rev. Craig Ogle officiating. Burial will follow at Tallasahatchie Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30-12:30 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Northcutt passed away June 21, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Dewey and Lessie Bearden, 12 brothers and sisters and granddaughter: Tiffany Reann Epperson.
Survivors are her husband: Barry Northcutt, children: Barry Epperson (Tanya), Tabatha Compton, Robert), Deanna Sapp (Buddy), Christy Epperson (Scott), Cherry Epperson, 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on June 23, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Sylacauga, AL   (256) 245-4361
