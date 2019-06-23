Funeral service for Maxine Northcutt, age 75, of Sylacauga will be Monday, June 24, 2019 at 12:30PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with the Rev. Craig Ogle officiating. Burial will follow at Tallasahatchie Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30-12:30 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Northcutt passed away June 21, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Dewey and Lessie Bearden, 12 brothers and sisters and granddaughter: Tiffany Reann Epperson.
Survivors are her husband: Barry Northcutt, children: Barry Epperson (Tanya), Tabatha Compton, Robert), Deanna Sapp (Buddy), Christy Epperson (Scott), Cherry Epperson, 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on June 23, 2019