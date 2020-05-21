Maxine Parrish, of Sylacauga, age 88, passed away on May 19, 2020. Maxine was a very compassionate and Godly woman who enriched the lives of others. She was a long time member of First Assembly of God Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was a true Prayer Warrior and had a passion for serving others.
Maxine had a heart the size of Texas and she touched everyone who came in contact with her. She loved God, Her Family, Church Family and her many friends who came each week to her Beauty Salon that she owned and operating for over 50 years.
She was preceded in Death by her loving husband of 64 years, Carl Parrish, her parents John and Pauline Moon, sister, Peggy Ledbetter, brothers, Bill Moon and Bob Moon. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Hayes (Randy) of Sylacauga and Debbie King (Cisco) of Auburn, Al, and sister, Johnnie Gardner (Ken) of Pearl, Ms.
She is also survived by her grandchildren who fondly called her "Memmie". Grandchildren, Chrissy Burgess, Rodney King (Mary Ann) of Auburn, Al, and Tyler Hayes of Gulf Shores, Al. Great grandchildren, Beau and Joseph King of Auburn, Al and Hunter Amin of Chicago, Il. Great granddaughter Eleanor Hayes of Gulf, Shores, Al
They were the Love of Her Life and will have precious memories of the time spent with her. Romans 8:28.
A very special Thanks to Coosa Valley Hospice. A private family Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on May 21, 2020.