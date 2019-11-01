A celebration of life for Ms. Maya Darlene Holtzclaw, 27, will be held on Saturday, November 2 at True Light Community Church, Sylacauga, AL at 11:00 AM. with Bishop Douglas Varner, officiating. Burial will be held in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday 1:00PM to 8:00PM at the funeral home. Ms. Holtzclaw gained her wings on October 22, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center, Sylacauga, AL. She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving father, Calvin (Tameka) Holtzclaw of Alexander City, AL; loving mother, Candace G. Holtzclaw of Sylacauga, AL; four brothers, Tristian Wood of Sylacauga, AL; Jalen Glenn of Alexander City, AL; Jared Glenn of Alexander City, AL; Calvin Holtzclaw, Jr. of Sylacauga, AL; one sister, Za'Qvoia Holtzclaw of Sylacauga, AL; loving grandparents, Billy Leonard of Rockford, AL; Sarah Holtzclaw of Sylacauga, AL; a special cousin, Crystal (Tony) Foster Swain; two special friend, Joan Denise Parks, and Micheal Garrett; special aunts, Veronica Holtzclaw, Shelia Foster, Janet Dillard, Angel Coleman, Geraldine Holtzclaw, and Ethel Hawkins; special uncles, Willie Holtzclaw, Christopher D. Holtzclaw and Jerry Holtzclaw; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 1, 2019