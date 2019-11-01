The Daily Home

Ms. Maya Darlene Holtzclaw

Guest Book
  • "To a beautiful kindred spirit we love you Maya! Patricia..."
    - Patricia Redmond
Service Information
Community Funeral Home
15 North Hightower Avenue
Sylacauga, AL
35150
(256)-245-5201
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Community Funeral Home
15 North Hightower Avenue
Sylacauga, AL 35150
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
True Light Community Church
Sylacauga, AL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

A celebration of life for Ms. Maya Darlene Holtzclaw, 27, will be held on Saturday, November 2 at True Light Community Church, Sylacauga, AL at 11:00 AM. with Bishop Douglas Varner, officiating. Burial will be held in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday 1:00PM to 8:00PM at the funeral home. Ms. Holtzclaw gained her wings on October 22, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center, Sylacauga, AL. She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving father, Calvin (Tameka) Holtzclaw of Alexander City, AL; loving mother, Candace G. Holtzclaw of Sylacauga, AL; four brothers, Tristian Wood of Sylacauga, AL; Jalen Glenn of Alexander City, AL; Jared Glenn of Alexander City, AL; Calvin Holtzclaw, Jr. of Sylacauga, AL; one sister, Za'Qvoia Holtzclaw of Sylacauga, AL; loving grandparents, Billy Leonard of Rockford, AL; Sarah Holtzclaw of Sylacauga, AL; a special cousin, Crystal (Tony) Foster Swain; two special friend, Joan Denise Parks, and Micheal Garrett; special aunts, Veronica Holtzclaw, Shelia Foster, Janet Dillard, Angel Coleman, Geraldine Holtzclaw, and Ethel Hawkins; special uncles, Willie Holtzclaw, Christopher D. Holtzclaw and Jerry Holtzclaw; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.