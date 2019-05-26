Guest Book View Sign Service Information Terry's Metropolitan Mortuary 1702 Battle Street West Talladega , AL 35161 (256)-362-1041 Graveside service 12:00 PM Millender Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside services for Melba Faye Millender Taylor, 79, will be 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Millender Cemetery. Pastor Theoangelo Perkins will officiate. Visitation will be Monday, May 27, 2019 from 1-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Liberty Christian Church, 100 Ranch Road, Harpersville, AL 35078.

Mrs. Melba Faye Millender Taylor was born on March 19, 1940 to Minion Millender, Jr. and Dollie Strayhand Millender.

Mrs. Taylor united with and became a part of the ministry at Liberty Christian Church. She completed her education in Talladega County. Melba was employed as a certified nursing assistant at Stoneybrook Hospital in New York before the family returned to Alabama to care for their loved ones. On August 8, 1959, Melba and the late James Taylor were united in holy matrimony and she remained a faithful and dedicated wife until his passing.

Melba departed her earthly life on May 19, 2019 at Sylacauga Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was preceded in passing by her husband, James Taylor; and her parents, Minion and Dollie Millender, Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Deborah (Jesse) Morris of Childersburg, Alabama and Jameria Taylor of Loganville, Georgia; three sons, Dennis J. Taylor of Las Vegas, Nevada, Allen W. Taylor of Folsom, California and Christopher J. (Sharlene) Taylor of Sycamore, Alabama; thirteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren; one sister, Geneva (Emmanuel) Bell of Alpine, Alabama; three brothers, Larry (Inez) Millender of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, Charles (Lorraine) Millender of Syracuse, New York and Mallory (Jackie) Millender of Augusta, Georgia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

