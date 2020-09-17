1/
Michael Chad Carroll
Michael Chad Carroll, 41, of Fort Payne, Alabama passed away on September 10, 2020.
Mr. Carroll was Christian by faith. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rhonda Meyer; his father, Michael Carroll; his grandmother, Katherine Samuels; his grandfather, Roy Samuels; grandfather, Henry Pelham Carrol; grandmother, Mavis Pauline Carroll; and brother, Jeremy Carroll.
Mr. Carroll is survived by son, Adrian Carroll; daughter, Kirstin Kennedy; brother, Timothy Adam Nichols; and sister, Meagn Arnold (Cody).
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 2:00-3:00 PM at Talladega Funeral Home Chapel. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 3:00 PM in Talladega Funeral Home Chapel.
Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.

Published in The Daily Home on Sep. 17, 2020.
