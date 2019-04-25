Mr. Michael Dale Gaither, 60, of Lincoln, Alabama passed away on April 23, 2019 in Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sara Kate and David Loyd Gaither, Sr. He is survived by Roger Searcy, his partner, best friend, caregiver and brother in Christ; brothers, David Loyd (Cheryl) Gaither, Jr. and Rex (Kathy) Gaither; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday April 26, 2019 at Stockdale Baptist Church with the Rev. Kevin Jones, the Rev. Jeff Thomas, and the Rev. David Gaither officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm at the church. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 25, 2019