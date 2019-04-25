The Daily Home

Mr. Michael Dale Gaither

Service Information
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL
35125
(205)-338-0303
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stockdale Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Stockdale Baptist Church
Obituary
Mr. Michael Dale Gaither, 60, of Lincoln, Alabama passed away on April 23, 2019 in Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sara Kate and David Loyd Gaither, Sr. He is survived by Roger Searcy, his partner, best friend, caregiver and brother in Christ; brothers, David Loyd (Cheryl) Gaither, Jr. and Rex (Kathy) Gaither; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday April 26, 2019 at Stockdale Baptist Church with the Rev. Kevin Jones, the Rev. Jeff Thomas, and the Rev. David Gaither officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm at the church. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 25, 2019
