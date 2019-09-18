Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Daron Bentley. View Sign Service Information Radney-Smith Funeral Home 320 North Elm Avenue Sylacauga , AL 35150 (256)-245-1616 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Radney-Smith Funeral Home Funeral service 12:00 PM Radney-Smith Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Daron Bentley, 54, passed away on September 13, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga surrounded by his family. Daron was a lifelong resident of Sylacauga. He attended B. B. Comer Memorial School. Prior to his illness, he worked at Resolute Forest Products in Childersburg. He was a faithful believer in Jesus Christ, an active member of The Sanctuary church, and a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. He was a lifelong fisherman and Alabama fan. He spent time at the beach whenever he could. He loved all animals, especially his dogs Benji, Bandit, and the late Tacoma. Daron was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Reeves Bentley. He is survived by his father, E.J. Bentley (Carolyn Hosey); sister, Lisa Johnson and husband Jacky; brother, Gary Bentley and wife Sherry all of Sylacauga; cousin and friend Renee Hasty of Gulf Shores; aunt Patsy Reeves Morris of Sylacauga; uncle Ray Bentley and wife Connie of Prattville; nieces Bethany Johnson (Shawn Pomerleau) of Daphne, Lacey Davis (Sam) of Chelsea, and Jayla Bentley (Brandon Prince) of Sylacauga; nephew Dustin Bentley (Dakota) of Auburn; two great-nephews, George and Bentley Gounares of Daphne; lifelong friends Steve Graham, Denny Caudle and Jason Caudle of Sylacauga; and several cousins. Funeral service will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Radney- Michael Daron Bentley, 54, passed away on September 13, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga surrounded by his family. Daron was a lifelong resident of Sylacauga. He attended B. B. Comer Memorial School. Prior to his illness, he worked at Resolute Forest Products in Childersburg. He was a faithful believer in Jesus Christ, an active member of The Sanctuary church, and a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. He was a lifelong fisherman and Alabama fan. He spent time at the beach whenever he could. He loved all animals, especially his dogs Benji, Bandit, and the late Tacoma. Daron was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Reeves Bentley. He is survived by his father, E.J. Bentley (Carolyn Hosey); sister, Lisa Johnson and husband Jacky; brother, Gary Bentley and wife Sherry all of Sylacauga; cousin and friend Renee Hasty of Gulf Shores; aunt Patsy Reeves Morris of Sylacauga; uncle Ray Bentley and wife Connie of Prattville; nieces Bethany Johnson (Shawn Pomerleau) of Daphne, Lacey Davis (Sam) of Chelsea, and Jayla Bentley (Brandon Prince) of Sylacauga; nephew Dustin Bentley (Dakota) of Auburn; two great-nephews, George and Bentley Gounares of Daphne; lifelong friends Steve Graham, Denny Caudle and Jason Caudle of Sylacauga; and several cousins. Funeral service will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Radney- Smith Chapel with Rev. Mark Deason and Rev. Freddie Edwards officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services. Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close