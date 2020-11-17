Michael Douglas Challender, 51, passed away at his home November 13, 2020. His funeral service was held Monday, November 16, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Talladega with Steve Hicks officiating. Burial services will be immediately following at Hepzibah Baptist Church Cemetery in Talladega. Mike was a loving husband, father, son, brother and a friend to all. He was a member of Eastaboga Baptist Church. Mike was currently the Executive Manager of the Alabama Industries for the Blind. He was a member of the president's staff at AIDB and previously the Vice-President of Sales and Marketing for Brannon's Office Supply for 24 years. According to AIDB President Dr. John Mascia, "Mike truly believed in the mission of AIDB and in the staff at AIB. Mike would often say that AIB was not just about sewing or buying and selling, but about a way of life that would empower AIB workers to explore new skills and opportunities for growth and independence." Mascia went on to say "Mike's legacy at AIDB will be long-lasting and the lives that he impacted will forever be changed for the better." Mike was actively involved in his community. His civic activities included the Talladega County Education Foundation Board of Directors, past president and board member of the Talladega County Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Sylacauga Class of 2004, Talladega Rotary Club, Sylacauga Rotary Club, Vice-President and board member of Talladega Cal Ripken Baseball. His survivors include his wife, Pamela; sons, Matthew Challender (Madison Pair) and Drew Challender; mother, Alice Challender; sister, Angela Challender (Kenny Cruise); mother-in-law; Shirley Gaither and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his father, Thomas Challender; father-in-law, Billy Gaither; grandparents, Lofton and Viola Smith and Edward and Mildred Challender; uncle Maurice Jones and cousin Jason Smith. Those serving as pallbearers will be Joey Callahan, Jay Cooper, Dr. Clay Davis, Michael Hubbard, Gary Hudgins, Dr. Jason Hurst, Jimmy Knight and Steve Martin. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the AIDB Family, the Whosoever Will Sunday School Class at Eastaboga Baptist Church and David Walker Challender. Memorials may be made to Eastaboga Baptist Church and the Alabama Industries for the Blind Account at the AIDB Foundation. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will direct the service.