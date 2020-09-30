Graveside Service for Mr. Michael Eugene Fricker, age 76, will be held Saturday October 3rd, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. 21271 Hwy 231 N., Pell City, AL. Mr. Fricker passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Village at Cook Springs Nursing Home. Michael was preceded in death by his parents Eugene D. Fricker and Naomi Harbin Fricker and brothers Carl and Mark Fricker. He is survived by his wife Marjorie Riley Fricker. Children, Lori Knepper (Scott), Scott (Heather)Fricker, Whitney (Jay) Hollis. Grandchildren, Katlyn (Kolby)Hughes, Shelby R. Little, Anna Knepper, Max Knepper, Cameron Knepper, Riley Hollis, Perry Hollis and Avery Hollis; and several nieces and nephews. Michael was born in Oklahoma City, OK. He graduated from Grant High School in Oklahoma City. He attended Oklahoma State University and transferred to the University of Central Oklahoma to help organize a Chapter of the Acacia Fraternity. He was the first President of that Chapter. Michael and Marjorie married April 24, 1965. They transferred from Oklahoma City, OK to Jacksonville FL, where he was employed with Ryder Truck Lines. After transfers to Atlanta, GA and then to Birmingham, A, they settled on their farm in Cropwell, AL. He retired as District Sales Manager with Ryder in 1982 and started a business with his son Scott in Specialty Advertising and Printing. He retired from the company in 2015. Michael was active in St Clair County in many ways. He was a member and Chairman of the St Clair County Airport Board for many years. He was active in state and local politics. Michael served as Chairman of the St Clair County Republican Executive Committee and a member of the Alabama State Republican Executive Committee, as well as serving as Chairman of the Third District Republican Committee. As Chairman, one of Michael's favorite projects was forming the Annual Scholarship Bass Tournament 23 years ago. The Scholarships were given to graduating high school seniors from all of the high schools in St Clair County to further their education. Michael enjoyed raising Arabian horses and cattle on the family farm. He served as chairman of the Alabama Arabian Horse Association and traveled to many states to announce horse shows including the National shows. Michael was an active member of St Simon Peter Episcopal Church in Pell City and dearly loved his church family. He served as chairman of the church building committee during the first phase of building the church. He served several terms on the Vestry as well a Lay Eucharist Minister. Condolences can be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the St Simon Peter Episcopal Church Outreach Program or Friendship Place C/O of St Simon Peter Episcopal Church. This organization aids in the care of patients with Dementia.