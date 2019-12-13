Michael James Grisdale, age 38 of Bon Air, passed away, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with Rev. Jeff Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Greenhill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel. He is survived by his wife, Tonya Grisdale; two daughters, Maggie Hamlin and Kaylee Grisdale; son, Anthony Grisdale; mother, Brenda Grisdale Stanley (Mike); sisters, Patricia Woods Ridley, Serena Gardner (Curtis Banks), and Patrinia Owens (Chris); mother-in-law, Jane Evans; aunts, Janice Sharit, Wanda Wheeler, Goldie White (Smokey) and Leslie Faulkner; uncles, Greg Grisdale and Kyle Grisdale; grandmother, Geraldine Grisdale; brother-in-law, Jerry Campbell (Sue) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Grisdale. Pallbearers will be Gabe Limbaugh, Victor Flores, Wade Hopper, Gavin Cleveland, Josh Roberson, Anthony Williams, and Adam Pickens. Michael loved helping others, the mountains and being outdoors. He was an avid Alabama football fan. He loved his family so very much. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 13, 2019