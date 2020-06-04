Or Copy this URL to Share

Graveside service for Michael Joe Bedford, Sr. 51, will be Saturday, June 6, at 3 pm at the Rocky Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Pell City with Pastor Billy Bedford, officiating.

Mr. Bedford passed away on May 29, 2020 at Brookwood Medical Center.

Survivors include his wife: Croetta M. Bedford; sons: Michael J. Bedford, Jr., La'Roddrick (Nia) Bedford, Javarious (Vicky) Bedford; granddaughter: Ivyanna M. Taft; siblings: Billy (Anita) Bedford, Paul Bedford, Sarah Wells, Detra (Derrick) Houston, Xavier Robinson, William Robinson, in-laws, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Joe Robinson and Ida Mae Bedford, siblings, Sidney B. Keller, Rolanda Robinson.

