Michael Joe Bedford Sr
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside service for Michael Joe Bedford, Sr. 51, will be Saturday, June 6, at 3 pm at the Rocky Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Pell City with Pastor Billy Bedford, officiating.
Mr. Bedford passed away on May 29, 2020 at Brookwood Medical Center.
Survivors include his wife: Croetta M. Bedford; sons: Michael J. Bedford, Jr., La'Roddrick (Nia) Bedford, Javarious (Vicky) Bedford; granddaughter: Ivyanna M. Taft; siblings: Billy (Anita) Bedford, Paul Bedford, Sarah Wells, Detra (Derrick) Houston, Xavier Robinson, William Robinson, in-laws, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Joe Robinson and Ida Mae Bedford, siblings, Sidney B. Keller, Rolanda Robinson.
Anniston Funeral Service
Jeffrey C. Williams
2562360319

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Rocky Zion Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 236-0319
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved