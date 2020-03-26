Graveside service for Michael "Mike" Joiner, 55, will be Monday, March 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery with Bro. Max Buttram officiating. Mr. Joiner died Monday, March 23, 2020 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Herbert E Allen, Claudia Joiner Goswick, and Duke Joiner, step-grandparent, Pat Goswick, and children, Tiffany Epperson, and Casey Villalba. He is survived by his parents, Rabon & Elaine Joiner; grandmother, Lillie Mae Allen; sister, Regina (James) Clinton; daughter, Ashley Joiner; son, Kyle Joiner; and 5 grandchildren. Visitation will be Sunday, March 29, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers will be Troy Bailey, Joseph Clinton, David Payne, Cliford Baker, Eugene Robinson, Ernie Lovett, Ray Telbert Lightsey, Jeffrey Floyd and J. J. Floyd. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 26, 2020