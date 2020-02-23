Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael "Lynn" Lackey. View Sign Service Information Midway Memory Gardens 27950 Alabama Hwy 21 Talladega , AL 35160 (256)-362-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael "Lynn" Lackey, 52, was born on September 30, 1967 and lost his battle with cancer on February 20, 2020.

The family will receive family friends from 12:00 until 2:00 on February 25 with the service to immediately follow. Mike Pegg, a lifelong friend of the family, and Brother Sam Varela will be officiating the service. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery.

Lynn was preceded in death by his biological father, Edward Lackey (E.K.); his loving step-father, Calvin Pearson; brother, John Lackey; half-brother, Tim Lackey; and last and most importantly his precious little baby girl, Jewel Ivey Lackey.

Lynn is survived by his girlfriend, Debra Stewart Biggers; parents, Ken and Dot (Blue) Shirley; daughter, Crystal Marie Lackey; brother, Glenn Lackey; sister, Aimee Pike; grandchildren, Taylin Nicole Lackey and Isaac Glenn Denton; nephew, Glenn Lackey, Jr.; niece, Cheyenne Pike; and special brother, Duane Wade.

Lynn attended Talladega High School. He was a construction worker and mechanic by trade.

Lynn was a lover of life, he loved to talk, he was a huge Alabama Fan and one of the best hustlers you've ever seen. His hobbies included going to yard sales, throwing horseshoes, playing corn hole and watching football with friends and family. Lynn had a rough and tough exterior, but inside he had a heart of gold and would to anything he could for you. He was loved by so many people and had a smile that would light up this world.

The family would like for friends and family to dress in Alabama attire, wear something red, crimson, white or gray. Each individual can dress accordingly as we want everybody to feel comfortable.

The family would like to thank Dr. Bondley, Dr. Salter, and their nurses at St. Vincent's Cancer Center in Birmingham. We would also like to thank Katie and the other hospice nurses for taking care of Lynn and keeping him comfortable in his final days and a special thanks to Ribbons of Hope Foundation, Inc. for all of their help during this difficult time.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Davis, Terry Davis, Steve Stewart, Kevin Stewart, Benny Ogles Jr., and Duane Wade.

Midway Memory Gardens Funeral Home, in Talladega will direct the service.

