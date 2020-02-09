Mr. "Michael" Wayne Salster, 64, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. The graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. at Old Munford Cemetery on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Mr. Salster lived most of his life in Deatsville and was Baptist by faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Bill and Essie Lee Salster; brothers, Frankie Salster, Larry Salster, Jimmy Salster, and Allen Salster; sister, Ann Graves; and nephew, Michael Anthony Salster. Mr. Salster is survived by his brother, Phillip Salster and his wife, Cathy, and sister, Peggy Pilkington.
Talladega Funeral Home is in charge of the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 9, 2020