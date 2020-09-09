Michel Bracewell McEwen passed away on September 4, 2020. Michel was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey Ray and Virginia Bates Bracewell, and a sister, Melissa Kay Bracewell Lowe. She is survived by her brother, Arthur Randall Bracewell; husband, Herschel E. McEwen, Jr., his children, Carla McEwen, John Herschel McEwen, Sr. (Tracie) and their children, Katherine McEwen Bear (Philip) and John Herschel "Hunter" McEwen, Jr. A private family memorial service and burial will be held at the family cemetery in Coosa County, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rockford Baptist Church at P.O. Box 187, Rockford, AL 35136 or Sears Chapel Methodist Church in Coosa County at 2237 Coosa Co. Rd. 129, Rockford, AL 35136. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.