The Daily Home

Mike Kite

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike Kite.

Memorial service for Mike Kite, 50, will be Friday, April 19, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel. Mr. Kite went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Lee Kite; brother, Sammie Swaim; and father-in-law, Charlie Osbourn. He was the best husband, father and brother the world ever had. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Rhonda Kite; two sons, Adam Gardner, Matt Kite; daughter, Erika Kite Parrett; four grandchildren, Layne Gardner, Jacob Kite, Lily Kite, Addalyn Kite; mother, Patricia Kite; four brothers, Kevin Kite, Patrick (Maranda) Kite, Kenny (Emily) Kite, James Cullins; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Funeral Home
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
320 North Elm Avenue
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-1616
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 17, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.