Mildred Louise Campbell

Obituary
Mildred Louise Campbell of Sylacauga, AL, age 90, passed away on November 11, 2019. She is survived by nephews, Robert Stegell, Keller Campbell (Marie), Don Campbell, and Bill Campbell (Patty); niece, Paula Hurt (Brandon); and numerous great nephews and nieces. Graveside service will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Oldfield Methodist Church Cemetery at 11 am. She was retired after working 41 years as Assistant Executive Director at Sylacauga Housing Authority. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 13, 2019
