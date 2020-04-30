Millard Elon Pope, 88, passed away April 25, 2020.
A private graveside service was held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Kevin Jones officiated.
Elon was born September 27, 1931 in Roanoke, Alabama, he graduated from Talladega High School in 1949 and also attended Jacksonville State. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War era and was honorably discharged. He retired with 42 years of service from the Alabama Soil and Water Conservation Service.
Preceding him in death were his father, Bunyan Pope; mother, Rosalie Pope and step-mother, Daisy Pope.
Elon is survived by his wife of 69 years, Margaret Ann Pope; sister in law, Jenny Dothard; nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, two great great great-nephews and one great great great niece.
Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega directed the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 30, 2020