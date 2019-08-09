Memorial service for Milton "Maggot" Meads, 73, will be announced at a later date. Mr. Meads died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Lydia Meads, son, Milton Monroe Meads, Jr., and brother, Buddy Meads. Mr. Meads was a proud Cherokee, Vietnam Vet and a member of American Legion Post 45. He is survived by his wife, Marie "Maggie" Meads; daughter, Rena Meads; step-daughter, Dana (Rusty) Jackson; step-son, Kyle Campbell; five grandchildren, Robbie East, Jr., Randall East, Melanee Campbell, Naomi Campbell, Sierra Jackson; two sisters, Mary (Pete) Jones, "Betty" Lou (Walter) Parker; four brothers, Ernest (Louise) Meads, Larry (Irene) Meads, Johnny (Patricia) Meads, Clifton (Sharon) Meads; a host of nieces and nephews. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 9, 2019