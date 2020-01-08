Milton "Buddy" Morris, age 80, of Sylacauga, passed away January 4, 2020. He preceded in death by his wife, Ola Mae Morris. He is survived by his sons, Mark Morris and Tim Morris, daughter, Penny Morris Hamilton, step-daughter, Shirley Pardue, grandchildren; Kristy Patton Frazier (Kevin), Tangela Denman, Shelly Duffee (Chris), Jennifer Edwards Machen (Michael), Tisha Cleveland, William Royal, Michael Cleveland, and Brian Fielders (Candace), brother, Charles Morris, sisters, Jocie Morris Cook, Ethel Morris, and Gladys Morris Womack, and numerous great grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5pm until 8pm at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1pm, at Odena Baptist Church. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 8, 2020