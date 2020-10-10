Celebration of Life for Minister Broderick Watters, age 63, will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Coosa Valley Baptist Church Cemetery, Vincent, AL. Rev. Willie J. Posey, Officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Community Funeral Home. Minister Watters departed this walk of life on October 14, 2020 at UAB Medical Center in Birmingham, AL. He leaves to cherish his loving memories his loving and devoted wife, Margaret Bell-Watters; five sons: Broderick Watters Jr., Gerald Bell, Cedric Bell, Jackie Bell and Andres Bell all of Florida; three daughters: Karshelle Watters, Domonique Lloyd and Venicca Montique all of Chicago, IL; two God-Daughters: Angelic Jones of Chicago, IL and Kiera King of Alaska; three brothers: Jhonny (Denise) Watters of Chicago, IL, Barry Watters of Wisconsin and Timothy Watters of Huntsville, AL; four sisters: Lutricia Watters, Sylvia Watters, Ruthie Watters, Vera (Rinaldo) Malcome all of Chicago, IL; two uncles: Freeman (Faye) Robertson of Vincent, AL, and JD Robertson of Pell City, AL; A loving mother-n-law, Maxine Bell, four brother-n-laws and four sister-n-laws; a host of grandchildren, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org
for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.