Mrs. Minnie Will Ford
Mrs. Minnie Will Ford, 78, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Her family will receive friends at 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Union Grove Congregational Methodist Church. The funeral will begin at 12 p.m. with Rev. Eugene Crim and Rev. Larry Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Vinson Cemetery in Ohatchee, AL. Mrs. Ford was a lifelong citizen of Talladega county. She was a member of Union Grove Congregational Methodist Church. She loved to ride horses in her young life and playing the piano at her church. She could always remember the phone numbers for her family and friends and liked to call everyone just to check on them and make sure they were ok. Mrs. Ford is preceded in death by her parents: Claud and Willie Bailey; and her son, James Ford. She is survived by her brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Nora) Ford, Harold Ford, Robert (Pat) Ford, and Stanley (Beverly) Ford; sisters-in-law, Linda (Calvin) Crim, Connie Blizzard, and Cathy Ford; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Stan Ford, Alan Ford, Randy Adams, Chad Blizzard, Michael Ford, and Josh Ford. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.

Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
11:00 AM
Union Grove Congregational Methodist Church
AUG
2
Funeral
12:00 PM
Union Grove Congregational Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N ,
Talladega, AL 35160
(256) 362-0111
