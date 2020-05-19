Miriam Yvonne Embry
1950 - 2020
Miriam Yvonne Embry, age 70, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Sunday May 17, 2020. Miriam was born March 4, 1950. Yvonne is survived by her husband, Harry Embry; children, Jay Embry, Patrick Embry, Heather Neese (Josh), and Kate Embry; grandchildren, Daphne Embry, Donovan Embry, and Camp Neese; sisters, Caroline Redfearn (Keith) and Diane Broome (Marvin); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11 am at Elmwood Cemetery. For those unable to attend the service due to Covid-19, it will be livestreamed on Facebook at the link below. Please like the page to be notified.
https://www.facebook.com/RidoutsElmwood/
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsridoutselmwoodchapel.com for the Embry family.

Published in The Daily Home on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Elmwood Cemetery
1 entry
May 19, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Amy Evelyn Plunkett
