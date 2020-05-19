Miriam Yvonne Embry, age 70, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Sunday May 17, 2020. Miriam was born March 4, 1950. Yvonne is survived by her husband, Harry Embry; children, Jay Embry, Patrick Embry, Heather Neese (Josh), and Kate Embry; grandchildren, Daphne Embry, Donovan Embry, and Camp Neese; sisters, Caroline Redfearn (Keith) and Diane Broome (Marvin); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11 am at Elmwood Cemetery. For those unable to attend the service due to Covid-19, it will be livestreamed on Facebook at the link below. Please like the page to be notified.
https://www.facebook.com/RidoutsElmwood/
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsridoutselmwoodchapel.com for the Embry family.
Published in The Daily Home on May 19, 2020.