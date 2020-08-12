A celebration of life for Miss Jamille (Millie) McKinney, age 7 months, will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Community Funeral Home Chapel, Sylacauga, AL. Rev. Eric Richardson, officiating. Viewing will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 2PM to 6PM at Community Funeral Home. Miss McKinney departed this walk of life on August 6, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center, Sylacauga, AL. She leaves to cherish her loving memories, loving parents, Brandon McKinney of Sylacauga, AL; Quantara Shepherd of Childersburg, AL; brother, Kingston Shepherd of Childersburg, AL; two grandmothers, Toneecia Shepherd of Childersburg, AL; Raelitra McKinney of Huntsville, AL; honorary grandfather, Eric Richardson; three aunts, Kimberly McKinney of Huntsville, AL; Quanteka Shepherd and Zaria Hampton of Childersburg, AL; two uncles, Junathean Shepherd and Dontae McKinney both of Sylacauga, AL; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org
for online obituary and condolences.