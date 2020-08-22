1/1
Moneike "Punkin" Odem
A celebration of life for Ms. Moneike "Punkin" Odem, age 37, will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Community Funeral Home Chapel, Sylacauga, AL. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 1PM to 7PM at Community Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Pleasant Home Baptist Church Cemetery, Goodwater, AL. Ms. Odem departed this walk of life on August 17, 2020 at UAB Medical Center, Birmingham, AL. She leaves to cherish her memory a husband, Jeremy Odem; a loving mother, four beautiful children, Malik Wyckoff, Jeremy Odem, Travontae Oden and Jaida Odem; a loving mother, Sharon Wilson; four loving brothers, Seatrust Meadows, Fred (Avana) Wilson, Landreka (Lasonya) Cook, and Kendall Wyckoff; special friends, Sabrina Crawford, Nedra Culpepper, LaTosha Johnson, Vondrea Gaddis, Alesha Thomas and Jessie Vincent and Kirby Days; and a host of aunties, uncles, other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will directing.

Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Community Funeral Home
AUG
24
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Community Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-5201
