Graveside service for Montine Rushing Webb, 95, will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:45 pm at Evergreen Cemetery with Pastor Stephen Webb officiating. Mrs. Webb died Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Arvie Rushing, husband of 64 years, Raymond Euell Webb, and 4 younger sisters. She began attending First Baptist Church in 1950 and she was baptized by Rev. Bill Weaver. She worked in the church nursery for 16 years with the toddler children, as well as with Sunbeams and GAs. She also has been outreach leader for the Sarah Sunday school class. During her career, Mrs. Webb worked at Frank House Jeweler for five years, and later in the office of Duffey Sausage Company for approximately 20 years. She embarked on a new career in 1984 when she became a volunteer at Coosa Valley Medical Center where she was a faithful volunteer and steady presence for 37 years. She has held every office in the Auxiliary and served as secretary for more than 15 years. Additionally, she was a past state chairman of the Alabama Hospital Auxiliary Association. She also served as Auxiliary Commander of the Disabled American Veterans
, and in 2005 received the State Health Care Award from the Birmingham District. Along with her Auxiliary work, Mrs. Webb manages the hospital gift shop and is the buyer for the lovely items on sale. All of this service has been done from her servant's heart as a volunteer, which she believes has helped her have a long and healthy life. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Walker (Bob) Bird; two sons, John Wayne (Cheryl) Webb, William Frank Webb; 5 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to CVMC Auxiliary or Sarah Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church in Sylacauga. Honorary pallbearers will be CVMC Auxiliary and Vanessa Green. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sylacauga-al/radney-smith-funeral-home/8516.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.