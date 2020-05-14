Graveside services for MSG (Ret.) Samuel Jones, 74, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Dr. A. G. McKinney will be the officiant. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the funeral home.
MSG (Ret.) Samuel Jones was born to John Thomas Garrett and Viola Jones Williams on Saturday, October 13, 1945, in Talladega County, Alabama.
Mr. Jones confessed Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and united with Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church where he served as head of the trustee board and was a deacon. He was a graduate of Ophelia S. Hill High School and continued his education at Gadsden State Community College. Samuel enlisted in the United States Army and served 30 years of decorated service until his retirement at Fort Rucker, Alabama on July 31, 2003 at the rank of Master Sergeant. During his military career, Samuel earned the Distinguished Service Award, the Army Commendation Medal, the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara, the Meritorious Service Medal and the Army Achievement Medal just name a few. He was a carpenter by trade, was a gun enthusiast and enjoyed riding his tractor. Sam was a member of Masonic Lodge #246. On June 30, 1968, Samuel and the former Shirley McKinney united in holy matrimony and to this union three daughters were born.
On Saturday, May 9, 2020, Samuel traded time for eternity at his residence. He was preceded in passing by his parents, John T. (Loise) Garrett and Viola J. (Willie) Williams.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife of 51 years, Shirley McKinney Jones of Alpine, Alabama; three daughters, Gloria (Michael) Hancock of Farmington, Minnesota, Gwendolyn (Steve) Kelly of Talladega, Alabama and Ericka Jones of Alpine, Alabama; four grandchildren, Cierra Hancock, Samuel Williams, Michael Hancock and Kenydi Kelly; one great grandchild, Averi Williams; five sisters, Annie (James) Worrills, Willie Nell Wilson, Sharon Dykes and Sundra Williams of Talladega, Alabama and Ruth Poole of Indiana; one brother, Michael Williams of Talladega, Alabama; a special niece, Alexis McKinney; two special cousins, Vanessa Curry and Raymond Garrett; a special friend, Thomas Pugh; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visit www.terrysmortuary.com for online obituary and condolences.
Visit www.terrysmortuary.com for online obituary and condolences.
Published in The Daily Home on May 14, 2020.