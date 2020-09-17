MSGT Patrick Allen Carney, born May 16, 1950 in Glendale, Ohio, went to be with the Lord September 11, 2020 at Regional Medical Center in Anniston, Alabama. He was a man of many accomplishments including twenty years of service in the United States Air Force where he served in the Vietnam War. He retired from the Air Force as a Master Sergeant. After retirement from the Air Force he served ten years as a Lieutenant for the Talladega Police Department, and ten years as a worker for Homeland Security. He enjoyed scuba diving, sports, music, being around family, and playing the piano.
He leaves behind a loving wife of 47 years Janey Carney, a daughter Hope (Jerry) Godbee, two sons Keith (Karen) Carney and Mike (Summer) Carney. Grandchildren Kyle Carney, Christopher (Tiffany) Donaldson, Nicholaus (Victoria) Carney, River Godbee, Domenic Carney, Jordan Carney, Christian Carney, Alaina Godbee, Quentin Carney, Michael Carney, Nathan Carney, Joseph Carney, and Reid Carney. Great grandchildren Asher and Atlas Carney.
Patrick is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Margaret Carney and his Granddaughter Laura Donaldson.
Graveside services and military honors was held at 12:30 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo. Rev. Martin Murray officiated the services. His family received friends Monday, September 14, 2020 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Usrey Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega directed.