Myna L. Smelley, age 92, passed away June 2, 2019. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega with Rev. Gary Plummer and Rev. Danny Cotton officiating. Burial will follow at Midway Memory Gardens. She held many jobs at Ironaton Baptist Church where she was an active member and church pianist. She retired from Palm Beach Company with 22 years of service. After retirement she made 13 trips with Carpenters for Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Arnold Smelley; 2 sisters, Beryl Skellenger and Helen Fincher; her mother, Vivian Lybrand and her son, Paul Strickland. She is survived by her loving family of 4 sons, 4 daughters, 21 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 14 great great-grandchildren. On line condolences may be offered at usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will be directing the service.
Published in The Daily Home on June 5, 2019