Funeral service for Ms. Myra Ann Fluker, 58, will be held on Saturday, June 22 at New Life Outreach Ministries, Sylacauga, AL at 2:00 PM with Minister Ira Toles, officiating. Visitation will be held Friday 21, 2019 at Funeral Home from 1pm to 8pm. Ms. Fluker died on June 15, 2019 at UAB Medical Center, Birmingham, AL. She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Nicole A. Fluker of Alpine, AL; Shakindra C. Fluker of Alpine, AL; and Tamela (Perry Blakely) Fluker of Sylacauga, AL; two sons, Courtney Fluker and Travis T. Fluker both of Alpine, AL; five grandchildren, Joshua L. Fluker of Alpine, AL; Kadarius T. Fomby of Sylacauga, AL; Jasmine G. Fluker of Alpine, AL; Sherman T. Fluker of Alpine, AL; and Ja'Mya L. Fluker of Sylacauga, AL; three sisters, Cheryl L. Jennings, Cassandra Fluker, and Shana Fluker; three brothers, Larry Fluker, Barry (Lisa) Fluker, and Terrance (Wendolyn) Fluker; special friend, Larry Fomby; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home from June 19 to June 21, 2019