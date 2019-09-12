Myra Helen McInnis Gordon, age 61, of Hoover, AL, passed away Monday evening, September 9, 2019. She was born February 15, 1958 in Montgomery, AL. Myra was an amazing wife, uncompromising mother, gentle grandmother, and devoted sister. She was a second mom to many. Myra worked and taught tirelessly and lovingly at the Alabama School for the Deaf in Talladega for 30 years. She loved the outdoors, hiking, the mountains, and the beaches. She had a soft spot for animals, Snoopy, and "The Golden Girls." Myra was predeceased by her parents, Helen Willoughby McInnis and Johnny Grady McInnis. Survivors include Myra's husband, William Ransome "Rann" Gordon, Jr.; one daughter, Amy Jones (Patrick); one son, Trey Gordon; two grandchildren, Mia Jones and Wyatt Jones; a sister, Sara M. Shuman (Tim); two brothers, Johnny B. McInnis (Dana) and Steven W. McInnis (Teri); many extended family members; and Myra's spoiled dog, Cooper. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Ridout's Southern Heritage Funeral Home in Pelham, AL, immediately followed by A Celebration of Myra's Life at 11 a.m. at the funeral home's chapel. Burial will be at Southern Heritage Cemetery, Pelham. Rev. Robert Blackwell will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the UAB Department of Neurology, SC 350, 1720 2nd Ave South, Birmingham, AL 35294. Or give at https://www.uab.edu/medicine/neurology/.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 12, 2019