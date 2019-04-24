Graveside Service for Myrna Rae Davenport, age 60, will be held Wednesday, April 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Boykin Truitt Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Myrna was born September 6, 1958 and passed away April 20, 2019. She is survived by devoted friend, Jimmy McMillian; 2 sons, Daniel Davenport, Michael Davenport; 3 grandchildren, Daniel and Elizabeth Davenport, Dillon Davenport; 2 brothers, Jeff Phillips, Chris Phillips. Condolences may be offered to the Davenport family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 24, 2019