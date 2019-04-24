The Daily Home

Myrna Rae Davenport (1958 - 2019)
Service Information
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL
(205)-338-3341
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kilgroe Funeral Home
Pell City, AL
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Boykin Truitt Cemetery
Obituary
Graveside Service for Myrna Rae Davenport, age 60, will be held Wednesday, April 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Boykin Truitt Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Myrna was born September 6, 1958 and passed away April 20, 2019. She is survived by devoted friend, Jimmy McMillian; 2 sons, Daniel Davenport, Michael Davenport; 3 grandchildren, Daniel and Elizabeth Davenport, Dillon Davenport; 2 brothers, Jeff Phillips, Chris Phillips. Condolences may be offered to the Davenport family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 24, 2019
