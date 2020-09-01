1/1
Myron "Cato" Neal Craddock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside service for Myron "Cato" Neal Craddock, age 87 of Sylacauga, will be Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery with Wally Rezendes officiating. Visitation will be held one prior to the service at Curtis and Son North Chapel.
Myron passed away August 30, 2020 at his residence.
He is survived by his son, Ronnie Craddock (Allyson); daughter, Amy Lee (Donnie); four grandchildren, Jordan Craddock, Andrew Craddock, Paul Craddock and Adam Lee; sister, Hilda Saffold. He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mary Nell Craddock; twin daughters, Judi Beth Craddock and Nancy Leigh Craddock; parents, Herman Craddock and Hilda Robinson Craddock; brothers, Herman Craddock, Jr., Jack Craddock and Thomas "Bully" Craddock; sisters, Dorothy Craddock, Sarah Lowery, Sybil Cherry and Betty Duck.
The family would like to say a special thanks to the sitters, Loyce Rezendes and Lena Bryant and also, a special thanks to Coosa Valley Hospice and nurses, Dolores Catchings and Donna Evans for their outstanding care and untiring efforts.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Craddock, Adam Lee, Andrew Craddock, Paul Craddock, Ken Sims and Jake Morgan. Howard Hill will serve as honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Coosa Valley Hospice, the First United Methodist Church Hope Sunday School Class or the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Curtis and Son North Chapel.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
2562454361
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved