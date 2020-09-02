Graveside service for Myron "Cato" Neal Craddock, age 87 of Sylacauga, will be Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery with Wally Rezendes officiating. Visitation will be held one prior to the service at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Myron passed away August 30, 2020 at his residence. He is survived by his son, Ronnie Craddock (Allyson); daughter, Amy Lee (Donnie); four grandchildren, Jordan Craddock, Andrew Craddock, Paul Craddock and Adam Lee; sister, Hilda Saffold. He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mary Nell Craddock; twin daughters, Judi Beth Craddock and Nancy Leigh Craddock; parents, Herman Craddock and Hilda Robinson Craddock; brothers, Herman Craddock, Jr., Jack Craddock and Thomas "Bully" Craddock; sisters, Dorothy Craddock, Sarah Lowery, Sybil Cherry and Betty Duck. The family would like to say a special thanks to the sitters, Loyce Rezendes and Lena Bryant and also, a special thanks to Coosa Valley Hospice and nurses, Dolores Catchings and Donna Evans for their outstanding care and untiring efforts. Pallbearers will be Jordan Craddock, Adam Lee, Andrew Craddock, Paul Craddock, Ken Sims and Jake Morgan. Howard Hill will serve as honorary pallbearer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Coosa Valley Hospice, the First United Methodist Church Hope Sunday School Class or the Alzheimer's Association
