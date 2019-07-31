Myrtle Marie Wood, age 86, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Birmingham, AL. She was born on April 2, 1933 to Robert and Lola (Mellon) Hayes. Funeral services will be at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 1 pm. She is survived by daughters, Ginger Wood of Vincent, AL and Sheilah Wood of Vincent, AL; Sons, Huey Wood Jr. (Kathy) of Birmingham, AL and Steve Wood of Vincent, AL; Granddaughter, Lindsey Wood of Harpersville, AL; Brothers, Norman Hayes of Austin, TX, Tommy Hayes of Vincent, AL, Joe Hayes (Priscilla) of Vincent, AL, and Ross Hayes of Vincent, AL; Sister, Helen Beane of Leeds, AL. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Huey Wood; Mother, Lola Hayes; Father, Robert Hayes; Brothers, W.M. Hayes, Jimmy Hayes, and Millard Hayes; Sister, Doris Smith; Host of nieces and nephews; and a special companion, Tinker Bell. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on July 31, 2019