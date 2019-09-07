Nancy Ann Haynes McDonald, 48, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. The memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Talladega Funeral Home. Rev. Ronnie Garrett will officiate.
Mrs. McDonald is preceded in death by her parents, Carl Haynes and Dora Mitchell; grandson, Dewan Varnel Garrett, Jr.; sister, Tina Pilkington; and partner, Alan Eugene "Cowboy: Pilkington.
She is survived by her daughters, Corrie (Dewan) Garrett, Sr. and Samantha (Brian) O'Connor, Sr.; sons, Buddy Pilkington and Alan Pilkington, Jr.; grandchildren, Kailene Garrett, Saqura Garrett, Gracie O'Connor, Trinity O'Connor, Brian O'Connor, Jr.
Talladega Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 7, 2019