Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Ann Pirkle. View Sign Service Information Henry Funeral Home 6833 Church Street Lithonia , GA 30058 (770)-482-4411 Visitation 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM Henry Funeral Home 6833 Church Street Lithonia , GA View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM East Lithonia Baptist Church 2219 Jacksonville Rd. Lithonia , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Ann Pirkle, age 79, of Talladega, Alabama, previously of Conyers, Georgia, died April 21, 2019. Born in Gainesville, GA, to George and Dellie Beasley, she moved to Lithonia as a young girl and attended Lithonia High School. Nancy had a strong work ethic as can be seen by her first job working in a shoe factory at the age of 13, she lied about her age. Later she worked at Sweetheart Plastics, where in order to accept a promotion as the first woman line operator, she earned her GED. After retiring, she worked at Walmart as a door greeter. It wasn't all about work for Nancy, she loved fishing and won many tournaments on Williams Lake in Conyers and also loved bowling. Nancy was very talented in the area of music. She could play the piano, harpsicord, banjo, guitar, ukulele, mandolin, and autoharp and traveled with her brother and sister throughout the state singing gospel songs in nursing homes. But most of all, her greatest love was spending time with those who were dear to her and mothering those who flocked around her. Not only was Nancy beautiful on the inside, but in 1956 she was the third runner-up in the Miss Georgia Pageant. She was a Nancy Ann Pirkle, age 79, of Talladega, Alabama, previously of Conyers, Georgia, died April 21, 2019. Born in Gainesville, GA, to George and Dellie Beasley, she moved to Lithonia as a young girl and attended Lithonia High School. Nancy had a strong work ethic as can be seen by her first job working in a shoe factory at the age of 13, she lied about her age. Later she worked at Sweetheart Plastics, where in order to accept a promotion as the first woman line operator, she earned her GED. After retiring, she worked at Walmart as a door greeter. It wasn't all about work for Nancy, she loved fishing and won many tournaments on Williams Lake in Conyers and also loved bowling. Nancy was very talented in the area of music. She could play the piano, harpsicord, banjo, guitar, ukulele, mandolin, and autoharp and traveled with her brother and sister throughout the state singing gospel songs in nursing homes. But most of all, her greatest love was spending time with those who were dear to her and mothering those who flocked around her. Not only was Nancy beautiful on the inside, but in 1956 she was the third runner-up in the Miss Georgia Pageant. She was a breast cancer survivor for 12 years and lived in Talladega for the past 13 years with her daughters, Becky and Marsha. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, retired Lt. Lewis E. Pirkle, Jr. of the Rockdale County Sheriff's department; son, Ricky Pirkle; daughters, Rhonda Pirkle and Marsha Sprayberry; great grandson, Trevor; sister, Nettie Beasley; brothers, Herbie Beasley and Michael Beasley. Surviving are her daughters, Becky Pirkle of Talladega, AL. and Debbie Massey of Loganville; brother, G. B. Beasley of Conyers; grandchildren, Amity, Stacy, Tray, Amber, Kevin, Alex, Jennifer, Tori, and Robi; 18 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 2 o'clock, Thursday, April 25, at East Lithonia Baptist Church, 2219 Jacksonville Rd., Lithonia, GA 30058, with Bro. Joe Ried and Bro. Virgil Cantrell officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel Christian Church Cemetery, Bethel Road, Conyers, 30012. The family will receive friends from 11:30-1:00, Thursday, prior to the service at Henry Funeral Home, Lithonia. Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close