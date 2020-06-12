Nancy June Stephenson, age 87, of Childersburg passed away June 11, 2020 at Sylacauga Health and Rehab. There will be a private family service. She was preceded in death by her daughter: Kathleen Jenice Walters and son: Bradley Scott Stephenson. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Childersburg. She is survived by her husband of 69 years: Ray Stephenson, daughters: Valerie Gayle Scoggins, Cherlynn Murphy (Greg), son: Ronald Ray Stephenson (Jan), grandchildren: Alana Phillips (Joe), Garrett Stephenson, Kathy Hammonds (Kevin), DeWayne Vernon (Lauren), Sheyvon Laurin (Johnathan), Stephen Scoggins (Angel), Kara Scoggins, Chad Stephenson (Tara), Samantha Stephenson Chandler (Adam), Samuel Miller, Rebekah Miller, Joshua Miller and 16 great grandchildren. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 12, 2020.