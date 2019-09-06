Mrs. Nancy Locklar - Gaither , 52, of Cropwell, Alabama passed away on August 30, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Gaither; sons, D.J. (Stephanie) Sherrod and Tyler Adam Locklar; sister, Kris (Ken) Ware; brother, Ben (Lisa) Locklar; stepsons, Jerrod (Lori) Gaither and Jeremy (Summer) Howard; and five grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Eden Westside Baptist Church with the Rev. Jacky Connell officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 6, 2019