The Daily Home

Mrs. Nancy Locklar-Gaither

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Nancy Locklar-Gaither.
Service Information
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL
35161
(256)-362-2344
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Eden Westside Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Nancy Locklar - Gaither , 52, of Cropwell, Alabama passed away on August 30, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Gaither; sons, D.J. (Stephanie) Sherrod and Tyler Adam Locklar; sister, Kris (Ken) Ware; brother, Ben (Lisa) Locklar; stepsons, Jerrod (Lori) Gaither and Jeremy (Summer) Howard; and five grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Eden Westside Baptist Church with the Rev. Jacky Connell officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.