Services for Naomi M. Brown will be held at 1:00 p.m., July 13, 2019 at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Sylacauga with Father Frank Young officiating. Private burial will follow.

Naomi was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, and a grandson.

Survivors include her daughters, Laurel Goldsmith (Sonny) DE, Kimberly Weaver (Terry) AL, Allison Thompson, (Jeffrey) AL; sons, Douglas M. Brown III (Patricia) CT, and Steven Brown (Susan) GA; and her sister, Fay Jones PA/AL.

Born on July 24, 1933 in Pen Argyl, PA to George and Hazel Wooley. She had many interests; cooking, decorating, singing, piano, teaching and sharing time with family. She attended nursing school, and later switched to major in education. She married Douglas M. Brown, Jr. on July 12, 1952. They met at a local fire hall square dance. Their first homes were in upstate NY, where Douglas worked for G.E., and was later transferred to Sylacauga. Naomi worked for BB Comer Library developing programs for children. She taught kindergarten and story time at the First Methodist. She was very involved with her church, St. Andrew's where she served on Alter Guild, as Treasurer, The Vestry, and Choir.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Naomi M. Brown's memory to St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Sylacauga, 10 Walnut St.; Sylacauga, AL 35150.

