Nathan Jeffery (Skwrl) Camp, 58, of Munford passed away October 25, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held, 2:00pm, Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home Chapel in Talladega. Joshua Cheeks will officiate the service. Jeff had a great love of history and for searching out ancestors of the Camp/Banks and Nelson/Sims families. He worked hard to bring memories of our ancestors to life. He was employed by the Anniston Army Depot, he retired from Talladega Street Department. His first job was pumping gas at Runt Camp's service station. He is preceded in death by his infant daughter; stepfather, Billy Burns; his father-in-law, Pete Nelson; mother-in-law, Ella Nelson and sister-in-law's Susan and Sheryl Nelson. He is survived by his wife, Sharron Nelson Camp; son, Caleb Clayton Camp; mother, Ida Laura Burns; father, Nathan A. Camp (Ernestine); sister, Marybeth Cheeks; brother, Jeremy Camp; sister-in-law, Robin Nelson and a host of nieces and nephews. Usrey Funeral Home Talladega will direct. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 30, 2019